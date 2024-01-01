RFP: Rebranding KALW / Bay Area Public Radio Station

LINK TO RFP: Rebranding KALW

Submission Due by: October 6, 2020

---

Hello!

Have you always wanted to create the identity of a Bay Area cultural institution? How about for a public radio station? Well, you just may be in luck...



KALW 91.7 is the oldest FM radio station in the Bay Area, the second largest public radio news station in the region and an independent media darling. Now, we need a new look and feel, as well as a clear positioning to match our content, culture, and aspirations.

Our terrestrial radio station has the potential to reach 4.4 million listeners in the Bay Area. Our website attracts around 200K views a month and our podcasts have been downloaded over a million times. We are the home of 99 Percent Invisible and the birthplace of what became Ear Hustle. We have one of the few free journalism training programs in the country and our hyperlocal shows have a loyal and enthusiastic following.

But here’s the problem: a lot of our potential listeners don’t know our name. Sometimes they confuse us with KQED.

That’s where you and your team come in. This is your chance to do some groundbreaking, tastemaking work. To leave your stamp on this city and region. And to support the growth of local independent media as newsrooms are laying off staff and basic facts are deemed hoaxes.

Interested? If so, we would love to hear from you and look forward to a proposal.

One more thing, the fineprint: We do not have a huge marketing budget; we’re talking $20K, including all implementation. But we promise to be the bright spot in your day and the wish-all-my-clients-were-like- this type of client.



Please reach out with any questions.



Sincerely,

Tina Pamintuan

General Manager, KALW